Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said she expects US President Donald Trump’s decision on a US military base in Poland at the beginning of December. She said this on the radio, RMF24 reports.

Strategic review in the United States

According to Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, the United States is conducting a strategic review of its military presence in Europe. At the beginning of November, its results are to be submitted to Pete Hegseth, and at the beginning of December, to Donald Trump. This is when the Polish official expects a decision.

She noted that Trump has been signaling about a base in Poland for some time. At the same time, Sobkowiak-Czarnecka stressed that the project will become a reality only when the US president signs the relevant document.

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Preparations in Poland

According to the deputy minister, Poland’s government administration is cooperating with the US side. Americans have already reviewed potential locations for the base, while the Polish side is preparing legislation for this project.

Sobkowiak-Czarnecka also spoke about a conversation with General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe. According to her, he assesses the project optimistically, so the situation should become clearer within several months.

The official added that the presidential palace and the Polish government share a common position on the base. She called it an important strengthening of the country’s security and said that Poland is ready to pay for such a base.

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