Settlers injure photojournalist in West Bank — Cyprus Mail

In the West Bank, Israeli settlers attacked residents of the village of Abu Falah who were harvesting olives. At least two people were injured, including The Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, who is in stable condition.

As Cyprus Mail reports, citing Reuters witnesses, around 80 settlers dressed in black and wearing masks came down a hill toward a terraced olive grove. Some of them had pepper spray canisters. The settlers burned olive trees and threw stones at Palestinians, who later also began throwing stones.

Journalist injured

During the attack, at least two Israeli military jeeps drove through the area. The attack did not stop after the military arrived: Israeli soldiers fired tear gas toward the Palestinians. Gunshots were also heard at the scene, and a Reuters photographer saw one armed settler firing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In footage of the attack, Levine is lying on a dirt road with her hands covering her face, while at least three settlers are around her. According to the journalist, she was pushed to the ground and kicked. She said that her protective vest and helmet may have protected her from more serious consequences. Palestinian colleagues intervened, after which medics took Levine first to a clinic in Abu Falah and then to a hospital in Ramallah.

Attacks during olive harvest

Israeli settlement monitoring group Yesh Din reported at least 170 settler attacks on Palestinians since September 27 — approximately since the start of the annual olive harvest season. On the same day, in the area of the village of Turmus Ayya, settlers attacked farmers harvesting olives and burned three cars, according to the publication.

About 500,000 settlers and at least 3 million Palestinians live in the West Bank. UN bodies and most countries consider Israeli settlements illegal under international law, while Israel rejects this assessment, calling the territory disputed.

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