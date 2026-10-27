In the United Kingdom, Special Envoy for Complex Consular Issues Alistair Burt said that cases of state hostage-taking are becoming more frequent. He plans to strengthen international cooperation to prevent this practice, The National reports.

Cooperation with partners

Burt, who was appointed to the post last month, said he had already met with colleagues from the Five Eyes alliance and Gulf states. According to him, he seeks to strengthen the network of countries affected by the practice of state hostage-taking.

The envoy addressed members of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee. He noted that the increase in such cases had drawn greater international attention to joint ways of countering this practice.

The United Kingdom also hopes to host a meeting next year of the core group of hostage envoys from Five Eyes countries. In Burt’s view, this could raise the profile of London’s concerns about the practice.

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Support for families of detainees

According to Burt, his work involves additional support for the families of people who have been arbitrarily detained or subjected to mistreatment in prisons. He is also expected to advise the government on alternative ways to secure the release of detainees.

At the same time, the envoy stressed that his role should not replace the work of consular services, which interact directly with other states in such cases. One high-profile case involves British nationals Craig and Lindsay Foreman, who were sentenced in Iran to 10 years in prison on espionage charges. The couple and the UK government reject the allegations, saying that the Foremans were innocent tourists.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a former prisoner of Tehran’s Evin prison who spent six years there, supported Burt’s appointment. At the same time, she expressed concerns that the new role could give the government a reason not to take other measures to free people held abroad.

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