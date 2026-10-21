Trump's envoy arrived in St. Petersburg with proposals for ending the war in Ukraine

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to Ukrainian and American officials, prior to the meeting in Norway, the U.S. and Ukraine agreed on a series of proposals to end the war, including security guarantees for Kyiv.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, Witkoff arrived at the Konstantinovsky Palace accompanied by Putin’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev.

Yuri Ushakov, the Russian president’s aide on foreign policy, clarified that Putin would receive the American envoy in the morning. According to him, the main topic of the talks will be resolving the war against Ukraine.

Witkoff arrived in Russia from Norway, where he had met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting positive and noted that the American envoy would convey its results to the Russian side.

Zelenskyy previously reported that during the talks in Norway, Ukraine and the U.S. agreed on a series of proposals to end the war, including security guarantees for Ukraine. Moscow’s reaction to these proposals will become clear after Witkoff’s talks with Putin.

We should add that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the talks on Ukraine.

As a reminder, Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg after his meeting with Zelenskyy.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20 , where he had scheduled a series of meetings with international partners.

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