China’s ambassador to the Philippines, Jing Quan, said in Manila that Beijing could easily win in the event of a conflict with the Philippines, but would not choose to use force. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the diplomat made the statement on October 15 after speaking at one of the schools in the Philippine capital.

Jing also called absurd the remarks by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, who a day earlier described China as a regional source of problems. At the same time, the Chinese ambassador accused Manila of persecuting Chinese workers and teachers, without providing specific examples.

Philippines’ response

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said the ambassador’s remarks were unlikely to help improve difficult bilateral relations. The department called the diplomat’s wording an unfortunate choice of words that could be perceived as a veiled threat to use force.

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Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela had earlier described Jing’s statement as a direct threat. According to him, Philippine coast guard personnel are frequently subjected to ramming and water-cannon attacks by Chinese vessels.

Disputes in the South China Sea

The Chinese Embassy in Manila confirmed the ambassador’s remarks, but accused Tarriela of taking them out of context and attempting to undermine bilateral relations. The Chinese diplomatic mission said Beijing seeks stable relations with the Philippines.

China claims most of the South China Sea, although an international ruling found that these claims have no legal basis. Chinese and Philippine vessels have repeatedly engaged in confrontations in the area in recent years; some of them resulted in collisions and injuries. Last week, the Philippine Coast Guard also accused the Chinese side of obstructing the medical evacuation of an ill Philippine serviceman near a disputed shoal.

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