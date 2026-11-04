US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said at the Berlin Security Conference in Berlin, Germany, that he does not expect Washington's foreign policy to change after the US midterm elections. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Statement on the continuity of the course

According to Whitaker, US foreign policy has not changed and, in his view, will not change because of the voting results. He noted that the challenges facing the United States and the Alliance remain the same.

The US ambassador stressed the need for a strong Europe within a strong NATO. He also said that President Donald Trump's administration had achieved this goal every year since it began its work.

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Commitments to the Alliance

Commenting on the sharing of the defense burden among allies, Whitaker acknowledged that differences had arisen between them in the past. At the same time, he emphasized the United States' commitment to its obligations under the Washington Treaty, including Article 5.

Whitaker said that Washington is fulfilling its obligations but expects European allies to strengthen their own defense capabilities. Tuesday's midterm elections were a significant setback for Trump and the Republican Party: leading US media projected that Democrats would regain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

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