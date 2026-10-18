US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee condemned the attack on The Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine in the occupied West Bank. He called for a full investigation, the arrest of those involved, and for them to be held accountable.

As The National reports, Levine suffered serious injuries during the attack on Friday morning. Huckabee said the photojournalist was clearly identified as a member of the media and was unarmed. He called the attack an act of senseless violence and demanded that those responsible be punished to the full extent of the law.

Details of the attack

The Washington Post said Levine was attacked as dozens of masked people set fire to brush and threw stones during a coordinated attack on Palestinians harvesting olives. According to the newspaper, the photojournalist was knocked to the ground, repeatedly kicked, and had her cameras and phone taken from her.

After the attack, Levine was taken to a hospital in Ramallah. In a released photograph, she is lying on a hospital stretcher with a bandage on her left leg and a wound on her right knee.

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Response from authorities and diplomats

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Levine, apologized for the attack, and urged an investigation into the incident. The Israeli military called the violence unacceptable and said it would investigate the events.

A separate incident involving European diplomats and the mayor of a French city occurred on Saturday. Poland’s Foreign Ministry said preliminary information indicates that Israeli settlers were responsible for an attack on a diplomatic convoy, while Polish diplomats were not injured. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that the mayor of a French city was also attacked by, in his words, extremist settlers.

Regarding the incident involving diplomats, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the circumstances remain unclear and that additional evidence is needed to establish responsibility. It also stated that the diplomats’ visit had not been coordinated with Israeli security services.

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