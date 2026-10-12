The Australian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has urged people to remain indoors, follow local authorities’ instructions and avoid non-essential travel amid reciprocal attacks by Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis. This was reported by ABC News.

Riyadh airport remains closed

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was closed over the weekend following a series of attacks. According to the outlet, 14 people were killed and more than 320 others were injured in the strikes.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks and urged passengers and airline employees not to approach Saudi airports. The airport closure was extended on Monday, but Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation did not say when it would resume operations.

Companies in Riyadh’s financial centre moved employees to remote work, while schools in the city were asked to switch to online learning due to the intensifying attacks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strikes on Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it was countering drones and missiles heading toward Saudi Arabia. At the same time, Anis al-Asbahi, a representative of Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Health Ministry, said airstrikes on the country’s capital, Sanaa, killed one person and injured another 12.

According to him, a strike on a salt factory in the Hamdan district of Sanaa killed a man and injured eight people. Another attack on a residential building, the official claimed, injured a woman and three children. The Houthi media centre blamed Saudi Arabia for these strikes, which it did not immediately comment on.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry reiterated that it was ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the situation with his Saudi counterpart during a phone call on Sunday.

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