The French Embassy in Saudi Arabia has urged French citizens not to travel through the airports of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, and not to visit these cities unless necessary. The warning was issued amid a series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Saudi airports and oil facilities, France 24 reports.

Recommendations for French citizens

The diplomatic mission’s statement says that French nationals are strongly advised not to travel to or transit through King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd Airport in Dammam. The embassy also advised against travelling to these three cities unless essential.

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Escalation of hostilities

According to the outlet, the confrontation between the Saudi Arabia-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthis has intensified. Saudi Arabia has carried out strikes on the Houthis in recent weeks and supports an offensive by Yemen’s government forces after the group captured strategic territory along the Red Sea coast last month.

Air travel in Saudi Arabia has been disrupted: Riyadh airport remained closed following a deadly missile strike on Saturday, for which the Houthis claimed responsibility. On Tuesday, the coalition also called on civilians to leave the central Sabah station of the Yemen Oil Company in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, ahead of a planned military operation. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said that strikes on Sanaa would receive a “harsh and painful” response in Riyadh.

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