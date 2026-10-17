On October 8, the Embassy of India in Riyadh urged Indian citizens in Saudi Arabia to remain attentive and vigilant due to the changing security situation in the kingdom. The diplomatic mission advised them to stay at home if necessary and follow instructions from local authorities disseminated through official channels, The Hindu reports.

Embassy recommendations

The appeal was addressed to Indian citizens staying in Saudi Arabia. The embassy recommended that they monitor official announcements and instructions from local authorities.

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Escalation of hostilities

The warning came amid a recent escalation of hostilities involving Saudi Arabia and the Houthi group, which, according to the publication, is backed by Iran.

Attacks attributed to the Houthis resulted in the deaths of three people. They also caused disruptions to air traffic between India and Saudi Arabia.

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