The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Estonia sent a diplomatic note to the Riigikogu over parliamentarians’ participation in a reception marking the National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan), held in Tallinn on September 29. This was reported by ERR News.

Parliamentarians’ participation in the reception

The event was organized by the Taipei Representative Office in Latvia. Those present included Riigikogu members Marko Mihkelson, Peeter Tali, Kristo Enn Vaga, Kalle Laanet, Jüri Jaanson, Riina Sikkut, Anti Poolamets and Evelin Poolamets.

In the note, the Chinese Embassy recalled that Estonia recognizes the government of the PRC as the sole legal government of China and considers Taiwan an inseparable part of Chinese territory. The diplomatic mission stated that the Estonian government had pledged not to establish formal or official relations with Taiwan in any form.

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Position of the parliamentary group

The Chinese side claims that the participation of Riigikogu members in the reception may be regarded as official interaction with Taiwan and contradicts Estonia’s commitments. The Embassy urged parliamentarians to adhere to the “one China” principle and to speak and act cautiously on issues concerning Taiwan.

Kristo Enn Vaga, chair of the Estonia–Taiwan parliamentary friendship group, said that it has already become a tradition for the Chinese Embassy to send diplomatic notes after group members take part in Taiwan-related events. According to him, Estonia does not recognize Taiwan as a state and does not plan to change this position, but views it as a potential partner. Vaga also said that the group intends to continue maintaining active contacts with Taiwan.

ERR News notes that the Chinese Embassy had previously sent notes over contacts between Estonian parliamentarians and Taiwan. The latest such case occurred last summer after the Estonia–Taiwan parliamentary friendship group visited Taiwan.

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