The US Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has urged Americans in the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance due to the complex security situation. The warning mentions possible flight cancellations, airspace closures, and other travel disruptions.

Risk of escalation

As Anadolu Agency reports, the embassy referred to attacks by the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi group against Saudi Arabia. According to the diplomatic mission, the strikes targeted, among other things, civilian airports and other critical infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and serious travel disruptions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The embassy noted that hostilities could quickly spread beyond the immediate area of confrontation.

Advice for travelers

Americans traveling to or from the Middle East were advised to monitor airport and airline operations and prepare alternative plans in advance. The diplomatic mission also stated that Iran and groups affiliated with it may target US interests abroad, including American businesses and other institutions connected with the United States and Americans.

Read us on