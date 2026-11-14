The Ukrainian Embassy called the inscription on the monument in Warsaw a provocation as part of Russia’s hybrid war

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland condemned the act of unknown individuals who scrawled “Slava UPA” on the Monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto. Diplomats viewed the incident as an act of Russia’s hybrid war aimed at stirring up hostility between Ukrainians and Poles.

This is stated in a declaration by the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Poland.

“The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland condemns this shameful provocation, as well as any acts of vandalism, desecration of monuments, and similar actions, and emphasizes that they are unacceptable. We are confident that Polish law enforcement agencies will identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable in accordance with applicable law. In our view, this unlawful act is a manifestation of the hybrid war that Russia is attempting to wage by all means in European countries, primarily in Poland. The goal is clear—to sow discord between Ukrainians and Poles, undermine mutual trust, and weaken support for Ukraine,” the embassy’s statement reads.

In light of the incident, the embassy urged Ukrainians living in Poland to be cautious regarding offers of “easy money” for writing graffiti, damaging property, or carrying out other illegal tasks. Citizens were also urged not to share personal information with strangers on social media and messaging apps, and not to agree to suspicious requests to photograph certain objects, leave or move a package, or carry out tasks the true purpose of which is concealed. Separately, the diplomatic mission emphasized the need to talk to children and teenagers about the dangers of recruitment, particularly through promises of quick money, threats, and blackmail.

In the event of proposals to commit illegal acts or threats, the embassy recommends not following such instructions, saving any correspondence, and informing the Polish police.

“Let us respect the laws of the host country, historical memory, and each other’s dignity. Ukrainian-Polish solidarity is our shared strength. Let us not allow the enemy to destroy it,” emphasized the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Poland.

As a reminder, the office of MP Michał Jaros was vandalized in Poland.

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