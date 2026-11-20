The Ukrainian Embassy in Italy responded to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ concerns regarding the inclusion of Italian politicians on the “Myrotvorets” website. Ukrainian diplomats emphasized that this online platform does not reflect the official position of the Ukrainian government and does not represent its interests.

The embassy stressed that the “Myrotvorets” website is not an official source of information for the Ukrainian state, is not part of Ukraine’s system of government agencies, and is not authorized to represent the government’s position.

“The information published on this website does not represent Ukraine’s official position and cannot be considered an expression of the positions or decisions of Ukrainian state institutions. We consider it inappropriate to attempt to use information from unofficial sources to create a distorted view of Ukraine’s position or to artificially escalate tensions in bilateral relations,” the diplomatic mission stated.

This statement was issued in response to a directive from Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani instructing the Italian ambassador to seek clarification from the Ukrainian authorities regarding the inclusion of MEPs from the “Five Star Movement” party to the “blacklist” on the “Myrotvorets” website.

On November 16, the name of Danilo Della Valle, one of the “Five Star Movement” MEPs and a critic of arms supplies to Ukraine, appeared on the “Myrotvorets” website. Della Valle later reported that the entire “Five Star Movement” delegation to the European Parliament had been added to the list.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Rome emphasized that “biased assessments and manipulative interpretations that present as reality what one would like to be true” should not become tools of political manipulation or harm relations between the two countries.

This is stated in a statement by the embassy on social media platform X.

The head of the Polish President’s Office has been added to the Myrotvorets database.

Goncharenko responded to his inclusion in the Myrotvorets database.

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