Gasoline deliveries to gas stations in Russia have dropped sharply following attacks on oil refineries

Russian oil companies have sharply reduced their wholesale gasoline sales following a series of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries. At least 10 refineries have been targeted over the past two weeks, including the country’s five largest, according to Reuters.

According to data from the St. Petersburg International Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange, gasoline sales fell by 31% during the week of November 9–13—from 76,740 metric tons to 52,980 metric tons.

Sales of A-92 gasoline fell by 33%—to 34,260 metric tons—while sales of A-95 gasoline dropped by 27%, to 18,720 metric tons. Exchange deliveries of summer, mid-season, and winter diesel fuel also decreased by 10%. Their combined volume totaled 125,580 metric tons.

Fuel shortages are being reported in Russian cities

Data from the “GdeBenz” service, analyzed by economist Janis Kluge, points to problems with gasoline availability at gas stations in major Russian cities.

According to his calculations, the share of gas stations where A-92 gasoline is available has decreased from approximately 60% to 50%. The availability of this fuel has fallen to 30%, although just two weeks ago the figure was around 55%.

The number of gas stations with diesel fuel, according to the expert’s estimate, has fallen to 20%.

At the same time, Kluge cautioned that these figures do not necessarily accurately reflect the true scale of the shortage. During supply disruptions, people are more likely to report gas stations that are out of fuel, so the service’s statistics may fluctuate disproportionately to the actual situation.

Oil refining in Russia has declined significantly

Michael Bonert, an analyst at the U.S. research organization Rand Corporation, estimates that oil refining volumes in Russia have fallen from pre-war levels of approximately 5–5.5 million barrels per day to 3.7 million barrels.

According to his assessment, current capacity only slightly exceeds the minimum level required to meet domestic demand. At this time of year, approximately 3.2–3.8 million barrels of oil per day need to be refined to meet the needs of the Russian market.

It should be noted that Ukraine has reduced oil refining in Russia by 30% and shut down nine key refineries.

On the night of November 12–13, drones attacked an industrial zone in Volgograd, Russia, where one of the Russian Federation’s largest oil refineries—Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabka—is located. A fire broke out on the plant’s grounds following the strike, and explosions continued to be heard nearby.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil producer by output, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

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