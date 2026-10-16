In Southern California, the United States, the rapid spread of the Bryson Fire near Malibu forced authorities to order evacuations in the Encinal Canyon area. The fire, which broke out on Thursday at about 5:00 p.m. local time north of the city, burned approximately 81 hectares.

Evacuations near Malibu

The fire threatened the Los Angeles County juvenile detention and rehabilitation center, which was evacuated on Thursday evening. Evacuation warnings were issued for nearby areas of the Santa Monica Mountains. As Deutsche Welle reports, a large column of dark smoke rose above the hills and was visible from many kilometers away.

The U.S. National Weather Service forecast stronger wind gusts overnight, which could intensify the fires. Los Angeles County authorities urged residents to follow emergency orders and, if it was safe, check whether their neighbors needed help.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other fire outbreaks

In the city of Azusa, north of Los Angeles, about 200 firefighters battled another wind-driven fire. It burned more than 16 hectares, but by midday firefighters had managed to stop its further spread. An evacuation order for an area near the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains was replaced with a warning.

A fire at the Camp Pendleton military base near San Diego also burned more than 3.8 square kilometers and threatened buildings and infrastructure. Energy companies cut power to about 127,000 customers across California to reduce the risk of new fires caused by electrical equipment. Forecasters said the current winds were not expected to reach the strength recorded during the Palisades and Eaton fires in January 2025, when 31 people died in the Los Angeles area.

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