In Bangladesh, at least 10 people were killed and nine others injured in a fire at a resort facility on the Cox's Bazar coast. The fire broke out on the morning of October 17 at a wooden resort facility and restaurant on Inani Sea Beach. According to Anadolu Agency, all of the victims were likely tourists.

Rescue operation

The fire service reported that the blaze had been fully extinguished. Two fire units, as well as local authorities and police, worked at the scene. Members of the Bangladesh Border Guard joined the rescue operation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Jamuna TV reported that the fire broke out early in the morning while people were sleeping. The identities of the victims had not yet been confirmed at the time of publication. The report said that all of them were likely tourists, as the area is a popular tourist destination.

Cause of fire under investigation

According to preliminary information, the fire may have been caused by a stove in the facility's kitchen or a short circuit in the electrical network. The final cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. District authorities have formed a committee to investigate the incident.

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