Fire destroys Paris’s oldest covered food market — France 24

In Paris, France, a fire overnight from Sunday to Monday completely destroyed the historic Marché Couvert des Enfants Rouges covered food market in the Marais district. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Market destroyed

As France 24 reports, Lieutenant Colonel Pierre de Bouvier said at the scene that the market had been completely destroyed. According to him, nothing remained of the covered market, while the metal structure inside had partially collapsed.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries. Ariel Weil, the mayor of central Paris, said that the fire had been brought under control and had not spread to neighboring buildings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

History of the market

Marché Couvert des Enfants Rouges has existed since 1615 and was the oldest covered food market in the French capital. The market’s name comes from the red clothing worn until 1772 by orphans at a nearby hospital.

The market was a popular street food destination. This year, Food & Wine ranked it fifth in the world among such gastronomic locations, after places in London, Bangkok, Lyon and Mexico City.

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