Forest fires in the Indonesian part of Borneo Island are threatening orangutan populations: rescuers are evacuating animals found injured, cut off from safe areas or amid thick smoke. According to Mongabay, dozens of primates have been rescued in Sumatra and Borneo in recent months.

Injured Novita

A female Bornean orangutan named Novita was found in the Katun forest in Central Kalimantan province. According to Jamartin Sihite, head of the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, the animal was clinging to an almost leafless tree while dense smoke rose over the burned area.

Novita, estimated to be three to four years old, had burns on her palms and soles. Sihite suggested that she was injured while crossing a burned area in an attempt to reach the tree. The orangutan was sedated, given oxygen and intravenous fluids, and then taken to the rehabilitation center in Nyaru Menteng.

After the burns heal, specialists will assess whether Novita can climb trees and survive in the wild. Sihite noted that the foundation had previously released orangutans missing several fingers into the forest, and they were able to survive in the wild.

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Scale of fires and rescues

Another orangutan, a male named Sampurna who was about 20 years old, was found by residents at an oil palm plantation in Ketapang district, West Kalimantan province, at the beginning of the previous month. The animal had breathing problems and died several hours after being rescued, Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry reported.

The ministry said that as of Saturday, more than 270 wild animals had been rescued, rehabilitated or moved to safer locations in Kalimantan. Fires have intensified this year amid a prolonged dry season exacerbated by El Niño. Water shortages are complicating firefighting efforts, and Japan has provided assistance in combating the fires.

Smoke spread beyond the country

According to government data, more than 202,000 hectares of land burned in Indonesia from January to July. The independent Nusantara Atlas project, which tracks fires using satellite images, estimated the burned area at nearly 896,000 hectares by the end of August.

Toxic smoke has also caused a public health crisis in neighboring countries: it reached the Philippines, located more than 800 kilometers away. A state of emergency was declared last week in the Malaysian state of Sarawak on Borneo Island.

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