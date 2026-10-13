Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has ordered intensified measures to extinguish forest and land fires, stressing the need to use resources as efficiently as possible. Authorities are focusing their main efforts on the provinces of Central Kalimantan and South Sumatra, Channel NewsAsia reports.

More than 60,000 people involved in ground operations

According to Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, more than 60,000 people have been deployed in ground operations. Water bombing from the air is also being used to fight the fires.

Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Dudung Abdurachman said ground operations are predominant because helicopters have difficulty reaching some areas due to extremely thick smoke. According to him, joint teams of military personnel, police and other services can cover up to 692 hectares per day, while personnel will be rotated to prevent excessive fatigue.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Offers of assistance were not discussed

Offers by Malaysia and Singapore to help extinguish the fires that caused transboundary haze were not discussed at a meeting at the presidential palace. Earlier, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his country had offered to provide a firefighting aircraft, three helicopters, and 52 officials and staff members. Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on October 10 that Singapore was ready to help Indonesia if necessary.

Prabowo also ordered that priority be given to firefighting efforts in Tanjung Puting National Park in Central Kalimantan, home to orangutans and other wildlife. According to Teddy Indra Wijaya, the situation is improving in the provinces of Riau, West Kalimantan, Jambi and South Kalimantan.

Indonesia's Ministry of Health recorded nearly 175,000 cases of acute respiratory infections in fire-affected areas between August 18 and September 21. More than 40,000 cases were among children under the age of five.

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