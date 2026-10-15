Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on October 15 appointed General Kristomei Sianturi as head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). He replaced Suharyanto. This was the third personnel reshuffle among cabinet members and senior officials in just over a month, Channel NewsAsia reports.

New BNPB head

Kristomei Sianturi is a general in the Indonesian army. Before his appointment, he had served as commander of the Radin Inten regional military command since August last year.

BNPB is among the agencies currently involved in combating land and forest fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra. The fires have blanketed parts of the region in haze.

Procurement case

The appointment came amid a case involving the procurement of goods and services using funds allocated for BNPB emergency preparedness. Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) detained five suspects in the case.

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Those detained include Bima Setiawan, the younger brother of Suharyanto. Suharyanto had headed BNPB since 2021.

Other personnel decisions

On the same day, Prabowo also appointed new deputy ministers of defense, agriculture and immigration. Satyawan Pudyatmoko, who had previously served as director general for natural resource and ecosystem conservation at the Forestry Ministry, became the new head of the national agency for peatland and mangrove management.

On September 14, Prabowo dismissed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and appointed his deputy, Suahasil Nazara, in his place. During the October 1 reshuffle, the president appointed new ministers of foreign affairs and industry, coordinating ministers in several areas, and eight other senior officials in government agencies and the police. This was already the eighth personnel reshuffle since Prabowo took office on October 20, 2024.

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