In Cyprus, employees of the Ministry of Education involved in support programmes and teaching at evening schools will march to the presidential palace on November 5. They demand that the government resolve two issues: ensure they have income during the summer months and provide jobs to colleagues who have worked in these programmes for years but are now unemployed.

Trade union actions

As Cyprus Mail reports, on Monday the Peo and Sek trade unions organised simultaneous actions in all districts of the country. The culmination of the protest is expected to be a large rally at 15:00 on November 5 outside the Ministry of Finance, after which participants will proceed to the presidential palace.

Trade union representatives rejected claims that the mobilisation was excessive. According to them, the strike was preceded by months of consultations and appeals to the authorities that yielded no substantial results.

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Demands on payments and jobs

The trade unions state that workers with indefinite status are left without salaries in summer, when the educational programmes do not operate, and are not entitled to unemployment benefits. In a joint statement, they stressed: “It is impossible for workers to remain without income for months.”

Sek representative George Constantinou said at a rally in Nicosia that some workers have already had no income for five months. According to him, the trade unions raised this issue back in April, when a law regulating employment in the programmes was adopted, and asked to preserve access to unemployment benefits that workers had had since 2023.

Constantinou also noted that from 2013 to 2023, these workers were hired under a service procurement scheme which, in his assessment, deprived them of labour guarantees and unemployment benefits. The trade unions are asking the state to pay them income in summer in the same way as other education workers.

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