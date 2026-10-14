In Nicaragua, human rights advocates and relatives of political prisoners said that as of the end of September, at least 68 people were being held for political reasons, including 31 considered victims of enforced disappearance. TimesLIVE reports.

Those whose fate worries relatives include 71-year-old retired colonel Carlos Brenes and his 69-year-old wife, Salvadora Martínez. Brenes' daughter Telma, who lives in the Netherlands, stopped receiving replies from her father in August 2025. A neighbor found their house south of Managua empty, while local residents said they had seen police take the couple away in a patrol car.

According to Telma Brenes, the family has received no information from the authorities about the couple's whereabouts, health condition or legal status. Carlos Brenes fought alongside President Daniel Ortega against the Somoza dictatorship, but later became one of his critics. In 2018, Brenes was imprisoned on terrorism charges and released after 10 months.

UN data on disappearances

The UN defines enforced disappearance as deprivation of liberty by state representatives followed by the concealment of information about a person's whereabouts. UN experts said they had verified 161 cases of enforced disappearance in Nicaragua since April 2018, lasting from several days to several years. According to their data, at least eight people detained for political reasons have died in custody since the repression began in 2018.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reed Brody, a member of the UN Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua, said the authorities use enforced disappearances as a tool to intimidate detainees, their families and society. Ortega's government has previously called critics “fascists” and supporters of a coup. Nicaragua's government, interior ministry, prosecutor general's office and army did not respond to requests concerning the case of Brenes and Martínez.

Cases of Ortega's former allies

In an April report, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights said it had unofficially received information that Brenes and Martínez had been sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason. Relatives said they had not been informed about these proceedings. The court called on Nicaraguan authorities to protect the lives of the couple and other political prisoners and provide information about their whereabouts.

The wife of former colonel Víctor Boitano, a 65-year-old veteran of the Sandinista movement, also reported his disappearance after he was detained in Managua in April 2024. According to Eugenia Valle, armed police officers and people in civilian clothes detained her husband at home without a warrant. She left for Italy six months later and said that no one has seen Boitano for more than two years.

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