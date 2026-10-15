Israeli prison guards shot Palestinian prisoners with projectiles that human rights advocates consider likely to have been rubber or plastic. In one case, a prisoner had a testicle surgically removed; in another, surgery was performed for a fractured lower leg. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, medical documents, and testimony.

21 documented cases

The organizations Physicians for Human Rights Israel and the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel said they had documented 21 shooting incidents in five Israeli prisons since October 2023. According to them, most of these episodes occurred in late 2025 and the first half of 2026. Testimony indicates that shots were often fired at close range and without prior disturbances.

The most serious case, according to Haaretz, occurred in June at Ketziot prison in southern Israel. Medical records from Soroka Hospital documented the complete destruction of a prisoner's testicle, which had to be removed. The man told his lawyer that a week earlier guards had kicked him in the groin during a body search, and that he was given access to a doctor only two days later.

Surgeries and statements by the parties

According to the prisoner's testimony, fighters from the Masada unit of the Israel Prison Service later fired into his cell, hitting his already injured testicle and the area behind his right knee. He also stated that guards dragged him for about 50 meters while he was bleeding heavily before providing medical care and transferring him to a hospital.

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In July, another prisoner at Ketziot underwent surgery for a fracture of his left lower leg after being hit by a rubber bullet, according to prison medical records. A former prisoner also told Haaretz that he was shot at close range in April and was not provided adequate medical care for 15 days. He underwent surgery only after his release.

Prison service position

In August, human rights organizations called on Israeli authorities to stop using such munitions against prisoners, especially at close range and in enclosed spaces. The Israel Prison Service rejected the demand for a complete ban, stating that the use of less-lethal weapons is determined by operational necessity and threat assessments.

Meirav Ben Zeev, a lawyer for the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel, said prisoners fear reporting ill-treatment because of the risk of retaliation. According to her, complaints filed in recent years have not resulted in criminal prosecutions.

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