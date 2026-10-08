In the Gaza Strip, Palestine, one year after the start of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, there is not a single fully functioning hospital or a single magnetic resonance imaging scanner. This was stated by the Israeli human rights organization Physicians for Human Rights Israel, The National reports.

State of the healthcare system

The PHRI report states that, with the Gaza Strip's population exceeding two million people, the situation in the healthcare system has improved only slightly. The number of intensive care unit beds increased by only one, from 103 to 104.

Dialysis services have become less accessible: they are provided by 12% of medical facilities, compared with 17% in October 2025. The World Health Organization recorded 128 attacks on medical facilities during the first seven months of the ceasefire.

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Patient evacuation

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 1,570 patients, including 264 children, died while waiting for medical evacuation. PHRI links patients' limited access to treatment outside Gaza to the Israeli blockade of the borders, under which only a small proportion of those who needed it were able to leave for treatment abroad.

The organization also claims that restrictions on the supply of medicines and medical equipment, obstacles to the evacuation of patients, and the restoration of the healthcare system are part of a pattern of actions that it qualifies as genocide. The ceasefire began on October 10, 2025, as part of a peace plan supported by U.S. President Donald Trump.

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