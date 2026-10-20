The Brussels-based human rights organization Hind Rajab Foundation has called on the US Department of Justice to arrest and hold Israeli commander Sean Glass accountable, linking him to the death of five-year-old Hind Rajab in the Gaza Strip in 2024. As Anadolu Agency reports, the foundation claims that Glass is in the United States.

Human rights advocates' statement

According to the Hind Rajab Foundation, Glass commanded the Vampire Empire company of the 52nd Tank Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade. The organization stated that its investigation indicates that he and soldiers from his unit were in the immediate vicinity of Hind's car at the time of her death.

The foundation accused Glass of war crimes and genocide under US law and suggested that he most likely gave the order to open fire on the car. Natasha Brack, head of the organization's legal department, said the available evidence is substantial and called on the US agency to immediately launch an investigation. Democrat Rashida Tlaib supported the call on social media. The US Department of Justice did not provide an immediate comment in response to the agency's request.

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The death of Hind Rajab

On January 29, 2024, the car carrying Hind and her relatives came under Israeli fire. The girl, who remained among the bodies of her family members, called the Palestine Red Crescent Society and asked for help.

Two paramedics from the society, Yusuf Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun, set out to rescue the child and were also killed. Their bodies, as well as Hind's body, were found 12 days later. The London-based research group Forensic Architecture reported that 335 bullets were fired at the car and found no evidence of a shootout.

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