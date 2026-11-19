U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby expressed dissatisfaction with Ukrainian attacks on targets deep inside Russia during a meeting in Brussels. He left the meeting before it ended, and officials in Germany fear that Washington has effectively sided with Moscow.

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukrainian Defense, the Pentagon’s deputy chief of policy stated that the U.S. opposes strikes deep inside Russia. According to him, they do not help end the war and do not deter the Russian offensive on the front lines.

After that, Colby left the meeting without hearing a closed-door briefing by Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara. According to a source, the briefing stated that strikes deep into Russia are crucial to the course of the war. The U.S. was subsequently represented at the meeting by Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker. According to one account, Colby was rushing to catch a flight.

Colby’s statement surprised German, British, and other European officials, who consider strikes deep into Russia to be effective.

“In that room, the U.S. was the only country supporting the Russian narrative, rather than Ukraine and the rest of the coalition,” a source in Germany told the publication.

The source also pointed out that the U.S. itself carries out strikes deep inside Iran. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had previously called Colby’s statements “stupid,” while British Defense Minister Wes Streeting stated that strikes deep inside Russia weaken Putin’s military machine.

Source: The Telegraph

At Ramstein, Zelenskyy proposed to partners that they exchange existing air defense missiles for future deliveries.

Also, during an online address at the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force with additional aircraft.

The 37th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in the “Ramstein” format began on November 17 at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting was convened by the United Kingdom and Germany, which co-chair the group.

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