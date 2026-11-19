During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to immediately end the war against Ukraine. He also cited Russian aggression as one of the causes of serious problems in global trade.

During his speech at the APEC summit, which is taking place in China, the Australian prime minister addressed the Kremlin leader directly.

“I say this directly to President Putin: Stop the war. Stop it immediately,” Albanese said.

The Guardian noted that such direct and harsh rhetoric is a rather bold move for the Australian prime minister, who usually phrases his statements more cautiously.

During his speech, the Australian prime minister emphasized that two conflicts are currently having a serious impact on global trade: Russia’s war against Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.

According to Albanese, the fighting in the Middle East has already affected global inflation. As a result, the cost of living is rising rapidly in virtually every country in the world.

At the same time, Russia’s war against Ukraine is having a similar negative impact on the global economy, creating additional barriers to international trade and exacerbating economic problems.

This was reported by The Guardian.

On November 19 in Shenzhen, China, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—began bilateral talks. The meeting took place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The Kremlin revealed details of the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which took place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18. Following the bilateral meeting, the leaders did not issue a joint statement to the press.

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