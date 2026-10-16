Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, on the sidelines of the European Union summit in Brussels, called for stronger protection of the country’s pharmaceutical and petrochemical sectors from pressure by the United States and China. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

GSK restructuring

De Wever linked the planned restructuring of pharmaceutical giant GSK, which could result in the loss of more than 1,200 jobs in Belgium, to the company’s need to increase investment in the United States. According to him, difficulties for companies such as GlaxoSmithKline arise from the US president’s demands to invest in the American economy and the refusal to import vaccines.

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Protection of the EU internal market

The Belgian prime minister stressed that the country’s petrochemical industry needs protection, as it faces serious challenges and is particularly vulnerable. He also described China’s practices in clinical trials as unfair competition that, he claimed, is supported by substantial state subsidies.

In De Wever’s view, the EU must simultaneously strengthen its internal market and develop mechanisms to protect European industries from unfair external competition. He warned against excessive protectionism and noted that the market can be fully protected only if it remains united.

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