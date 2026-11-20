Bulgaria currently lacks the technical capabilities to detect and destroy drones in the Black Sea. Prime Minister Rumen Radev made this statement at the “Black Sea 2026: The Middle East” conference.

According to the prime minister, Bulgaria’s current equipment does not allow it to effectively detect drone attacks along the entire Black Sea coast. From time to time, the country receives assistance from allied patrol aircraft, and is currently working with partners to organize more regular aerial surveillance of potential threats.

Radev also criticized politicians who disagree with the assessment of the Bulgarian army’s technical capabilities. He compared them to flat-Earth theorists, explaining that a single coastal radar is incapable of detecting a low-flying drone at a distance of 100 km, let alone a maritime drone with a small radar cross-section.

The prime minister’s statement drew criticism from the opposition. GERB party leader Boyko Borisov called the government “champions of excuses” and questioned the effectiveness of the country’s defense system if it is unable to shoot down drones.

Former Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov, for his part, called on Radev to clearly state the origin of the drones attacking ships in the Black Sea and to whom they belong, according to BNR.

Since early October, seven ships have been attacked in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

Video: A grain carrier sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria following a drone attack.

Human remains were found on a ship in Bulgaria after it was struck by a drone — NDTV World.

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