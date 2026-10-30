UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, following a summit on devolving powers to regions, called for a coordinated approach across all parts of the United Kingdom. He stressed that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland must not be left behind while England expands the devolution of powers to regional authorities, Anadolu Agency reports.

Talks with Stormont

Burnham expressed disappointment over the absence of Northern Ireland’s First Minister and deputy First Minister from the summit. At the same time, he said discussions with Stormont would continue in order to extend similar approaches to devolution to all parts of the country.

According to the prime minister, the devolution programme in England is moving forward quickly, while the budget provides for further measures to expand regional powers. He said economic growth cannot wait and residents of all parts of the United Kingdom should see improvements in employment and living standards.

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Innovation and youth employment

The summit also discussed reindustrialisation and support for employment. One possible direction is the devolution of innovation funding to the regional level. Scotland and Wales are to determine independently the structure of such mechanisms in their countries, while the UK government and devolved governments can jointly support regional structures.

Special attention was paid to youth employment. Burnham said too many young people in Scotland, Wales and England are out of work, so employment support should be brought as close as possible to the local level. After the meeting of the National Economic Council, the sides are to continue discussing the devolution of additional employment-support powers to Scotland and Wales.

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