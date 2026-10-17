UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, during an event in North Lanarkshire, proposed granting Scotland’s regions broader powers, including transferring some employment support functions to the local level. He also called on the UK and Scottish governments to cooperate more closely to improve public services, Anadolu Agency reports.

Proposal for regions

Burnham described his initiative as a serious and sincere offer intended to give local communities more control. According to him, resources and decision-making powers at the regional level in Scotland need to be reviewed so that no city region is left behind.

The prime minister said that the process of regional devolution should move faster. He warned that some Scottish cities and towns could fall behind the regions of northern England, where regional powers are being expanded.

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Employment support

Burnham proposed transferring to Scotland powers related to the work of the Department for Work and Pensions. He supported a localized model of employment support similar to the one operating in England, but adapted by the Scottish Parliament.

Before Burnham’s speech, Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said he was interested in constructive cooperation with the UK government and supported granting the Scottish Parliament as many powers as possible. Burnham called on both governments to focus on practical solutions rather than constitutional disputes. He also noted that residents of Scotland, like people in England and elsewhere, are suffering from the cost-of-living crisis.

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