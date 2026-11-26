Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal supported the proposal to link negotiations on the European Union’s long-term budget to financial aid for Ukraine. During the EU summit in Brussels on November 26, he stated that a difficult winter lies ahead for Ukraine and that Europe must continue to support the country. Mihal also called for defense spending not to be cut while Russia is escalating its hybrid war.

Mihail emphasized that Ukraine must feel the support of its European partners, especially as it faces a difficult winter. According to him, Europe must be ready to help Kyiv and not leave it without support. “A hellish winter awaits Kyiv. Ukraine must know that Europe is ready to support it and have its back,” the prime minister noted.

He also drew attention to the difference between how EU countries discuss financial expenditures and the price Ukraine is paying to resist Russian aggression. “Ukraine is fighting for us. We’re just counting euros, though there’s nothing wrong with counting them. Ukrainians are shedding blood. That’s why we must do everything in our power,” Michal emphasized.

In this way, the Estonian prime minister supported the idea of taking Ukraine’s funding into account during negotiations on the EU’s long-term budget. This issue concerns the EU’s future expenditures and the amount of aid the bloc will be able to provide to Ukraine in the coming years.

Mihail called for no cuts to defense spending

Separately, the Estonian prime minister spoke about European security. He warned against further cuts to defense spending amid Russia’s escalating hybrid war. According to Michal, European countries must take security threats into account and maintain adequate defense funding. He linked this issue to the overall situation in the region and the need to support Ukraine.

The statement came amid discussions regarding financial aid to Kyiv. Earlier, Reuters reported that Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic had refused to participate in financing a 45 billion euro EU loan for Ukraine.

During negotiations on the EU budget, member states’ positions on aid to Ukraine remain one of the key issues. Michal urged partners not to reduce the discussion to mere calculations of funds and to remember that Ukraine is defending more than just its own territory. The Estonian prime minister made these remarks to reporters upon his arrival at the EU summit in Brussels.

Czech President Petr Pavel criticized the intention of Andrej Babiš’s government to oppose financial aid to Ukraine through the EU budget.

Slovakia will not participate in the European Union’s new €45 billion loan program for Ukraine. Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Bratislava will not change its position, despite pressure from Germany. At the same time, the country promises to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine but refuses to participate in its military financing.

Germany has proposed that the European Union waive the requirement for unanimous approval of new loans for Ukraine. The European Commission proposes allocating 100 billion euros in aid to Kyiv in the EU budget for 2028–2034, which could total 2 trillion euros.

Canada is discussing the possibility of joining the European Union’s 90 billion euro loan to support Ukraine.

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