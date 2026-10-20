Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, whom the president has also tasked with forming the next government, will hold talks with potential coalition partners on October 28. His political alliance, the United List, will meet that day with the current coalition partners — the National Alliance and New Unity.

Negotiation schedule

A meeting with the National Alliance is scheduled for 13:00, and one with New Unity for 15:00. The United List also intends to hold meetings with other parties represented in the Saeima, LSM English reports.

Kulbergs said that forming the government would begin with agreeing on working principles, a list of changes, and mechanisms of accountability for the results achieved. According to him, he seeks to form a team united by clear goals and readiness to make difficult decisions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Talks postponed for a week

Official consultations will begin more than three weeks after the election. They had previously been planned for October 21, but the prime minister said he would not be in Latvia due to urgent personal matters. Therefore, the meetings were postponed until the following week.

National Alliance lawmaker Jānis Eglīts said it was still premature to discuss the configuration of the future government, as Kulbergs' proposal is not yet known. He noted that the party is awaiting it and will present its own proposals, while the model of cooperation will be determined during the talks.

Various government options have been discussed publicly: a coalition of two or three parties, as well as a minority government involving sectoral experts. Kulbergs did not rule out any of the options, but denied that positions in the future government had already been distributed.

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