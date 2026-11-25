Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs criticized Estonia’s decision to close its border with Russia to transport. He considers this move a mistake and attributes it to the pre-election atmosphere in Estonia.

When asked whether Latvia plans to follow Estonia’s example and close its border with Russia to transport traffic, Kulbergs stated that Tallinn’s decision is a mistake.

According to the Latvian prime minister, closing the border makes no sense unless all three Baltic states take similar measures at the same time.

At the same time, Latvia is currently preparing for a possible increase in traffic at its own border with Russia.

Kulbergs also said that the Latvian side is considering four possible scenarios for further action. However, the prime minister did not disclose any details regarding these options.

This was reported by Delfi.

As a reminder, Estonia will close all border crossings with Russia starting December 1.

Estonia has no objection to Ukrainian attacks on Russians in the Baltic region.

Latvia, following Estonia’s lead, is preparing to close its border with Russia.

Long lines have formed at the Russian-Estonian border, consisting of people trying to enter Estonia before the planned closure of the border crossings. On the Russian side alone, more than 300 people are waiting to cross the border, according to Russian media reports.

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