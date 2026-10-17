Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on opposition parties to condemn violence during student protests in Rome, Turin and other cities across the country on October 16.

Protests in several cities

High school students demanded increased funding for schools and reduced spending on weapons. During the protests, participants threw stones and firecrackers at police officers, ANSA English reports.

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Call to political forces

Meloni said that she supports public mobilization, but violence is a separate issue. As examples, she cited the use of homemade explosive devices and attacks on law enforcement officers.

According to the prime minister, she saw no condemnation of violence in opposition leaders' comments on the protests. Meloni called on all Italian political forces to support demonstrations without violence. She made the statement after a European Council meeting in Brussels.

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