In Japan, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi accepted the resignation of Agriculture Minister Kazuo Yana, who was at the center of several scandals, and appointed lower house lawmaker Arata Takebe as his successor. Takebe represents a district in Hokkaido, The Japan Times reports.

Resignation after scandals

Yana resigned after a meeting of the lower house budget committee on Wednesday. He said the scandals were distracting parliament and preventing him from fulfilling his duties as minister. He had held the post for only one month.

One of the scandals concerned Yana's May remarks about cutting budget expenditures for two localities whose mayors had not supported him. Another involved the free transportation of supporters by bus during election campaigns, which may have violated the Public Offices Election Act.

This week, a report also emerged that Yana allegedly paid workers in his election campaign to make phone calls urging voters to vote for him. This may also have been a violation of election legislation. Political commentator Tetsuo Suzuki said the alleged violations of election rules were a serious blow to the Takaichi government.

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Questions over personnel decisions

Yana's resignation intensified questions over his appointment despite earlier controversies. In 2024, he was suspended for six months from a party post in the Liberal Democratic Party for failing to report ¥17.46 million in political funds reports. Before the latest scandals, he had already had to answer parliamentary questions about the case.

Suzuki linked the situation to possible shortcomings in screening candidates for the government, the work of the prime minister's advisers during the crisis, and the procedure for forming the Cabinet. In August, Takaichi sent a written questionnaire about desired government posts to Liberal Democratic Party members who had won elections at least twice. After forming the new Cabinet on September 17, she said that most appointments corresponded to the wishes of the politicians themselves.

Tasks for the new minister

Announcing Takebe's appointment, Takaichi instructed him to develop agriculture, forestry and fisheries, support the development of rural and fishing communities, and strengthen food security. Among the priorities, she named the use of new technologies, including plant factories, land-based aquaculture and artificial intelligence analysis of satellite data.

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