Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday made a ritual masakaki offering to the Yasukuni Shinto shrine in Tokyo. The ceremony took place at the start of a three-day autumn festival that will last until Monday.

Offering on behalf of the prime minister

Takaichi presented a ritual masakaki stand in her capacity as head of the Japanese government. At the same time, she is not expected to visit the shrine in person during the festival. In April, the prime minister also did not visit Yasukuni for the spring festival, and on August 15 — the anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II — she did not visit the shrine.

As The Japan Times reports, Minister in charge of growth strategy Minoru Kiuchi visited Yasukuni on Saturday. Ritual offerings were also made by House of Representatives Speaker Eisuke Mori, House of Councillors President Masakazu Sekiguchi, and Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno.

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The shrine’s controversial significance

Yasukuni Shrine honors those who died in wars, including Class A war criminals. China and South Korea view it as a symbol of Japan’s wartime militarism. Takaichi previously visited the shrine during festivals, including when she was a minister, but has not done so since the autumn festival in October last year, shortly before taking office as prime minister.

On August 15, Takaichi prayed in the direction of Yasukuni from a parking lot near the Nippon Budokan hall, where she took part in a national ceremony marking the anniversary of the war.

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