In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he wants to hold an honest, fact-based discussion with the public about the possible return of freedom of movement between the United Kingdom and the European Union. The issue is being considered as part of plans for a new format of relations between London and Brussels, The Guardian reports.

Options for relations with the EU

Burnham previously said that a new agreement with the EU could potentially mean the United Kingdom fully rejoining the European Union. Other options he discussed include joining the EU single market or the customs union. Membership in the single market would require agreeing to freedom of movement, while both options would entail complying with certain EU rules.

At the same time, the prime minister had previously confirmed his commitment to the provisions of the Labour Party's 2024 election manifesto, which ruled out the return of freedom of movement, membership in the single market and the customs union. According to the publication, fundamental changes in relations with the EU will likely have to be postponed until the next general election, expected by 2029.

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Migration and the Brussels summit

Burnham acknowledged that freedom of movement had been associated with significant difficulties. At the same time, he suggested that the nature of European migration has changed over the past decade and emphasized the difference between migration in which people come to the country and later return home, and the current situation.

On November 20, Burnham is due to meet EU leaders at a summit in Brussels. He also spoke of the mutual benefits of freedom of movement for Britons, including young people who want to live in Europe. At the same time, the prime minister said he could not imagine recommending that the United Kingdom join the Schengen Area or abandon the pound sterling in favor of the euro.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called the prime minister's statements a betrayal of voters who supported Brexit. Conservative Party shadow home secretary Chris Philp said that restoring freedom of movement would mean losing control over the borders.

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