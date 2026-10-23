In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he has two candidates to replace Minister Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, who decided to leave the government. Both contenders for the post are women, Interia reports.

Government head’s reaction

Speaking to journalists, Tusk said he had expected a call from the minister before her departure from the government. According to him, she could have said that she was tired of this job.

The prime minister also noted that cooperation with Pełczyńska-Nałęcz had not been easy for a long time. He stressed that the difficulties in interaction concerned not only him personally.

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Coalition work

In Tusk’s view, Pełczyńska-Nałęcz is politically very confused. At the same time, the head of government said that her decision to leave the government would not matter for the further work of the ruling coalition.

Tusk called both candidates very strong. Interia’s report does not name the possible successors to the minister.

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