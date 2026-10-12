Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, called on Europe and the United States to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. He said the West must demonstrate its readiness for a policy of deterring Moscow through tougher measures.

Call for stronger sanctions

Tusk said he would travel to Brussels to urge European partners to seriously consider strengthening sanctions against Russia. According to him, Russia bears full responsibility for the war against Ukraine, and Ukraine is fighting for survival while Russia seeks dominance. Anadolu Agency reports on the Polish prime minister's statements.

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Support for Ukraine

The head of the Polish government said that peace cannot be achieved through weakness and that the aggressor must be stopped by all available means. He also called on European countries to continue supporting Kyiv, linking the security and sovereignty of European states to Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian aggression.

In Tusk's view, Moscow seeks to destroy the current security architecture in Europe and restore Russian dominance that existed before 1989.

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