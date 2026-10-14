Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said extremist influences are becoming increasingly diverse, and people may be vulnerable to radicalisation regardless of age, race or religion. As Channel NewsAsia reports, he said this on October 14 during a gala dinner marking the 20th anniversary of the Harmony Centre and An-Nahdhah Mosque in Singapore.

Youth radicalisation

According to Wong, cases of self-radicalisation have increased in Singapore, with many involving young Singaporeans. He stressed that not all such cases are linked to Islamist extremism.

The prime minister cited examples of the influence of far-right anti-Islam and neo-Nazi ideas, as well as incel ideology, which promotes hatred and violence against women. Among the cases he mentioned were a Protestant youth who planned attacks on mosques, two young men who described themselves as East Asian supremacists, and a person of Chinese descent who identified as a white supremacist.

Wong called for supporting young people and maintaining their connection to the real world through family, friends, teachers, religious and community leaders. He also warned against situations in which people retreat into their own closed circles of like-minded individuals and lose touch with the wider community.

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Tensions due to conflicts abroad

The prime minister also said that the threat of Islamist terrorism has not disappeared. According to him, groups such as the Islamic State continue to recruit supporters, spread propaganda and plan attacks around the world, while extremists continue to regard Singapore as an attractive target.

Wong noted that rising tensions in the Middle East create additional risks, as extremist groups may seek to radicalise supporters and incite attacks outside the region. He also warned that the conflict in Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian issue could affect Singapore's social cohesion when religion and identity become intertwined with politics.

Response to intolerance

According to Wong, the authorities will respond to racism, religious intolerance and inflammatory statements online. He recalled that the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act, which came into force the previous month, strengthens the legal framework for protecting racial harmony and provides safeguards against foreign influence. At the same time, the prime minister stressed that laws alone cannot create friendship and trust between people.

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