Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, together with six European leaders, signed an appeal calling for visas not to be issued to athletes from the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — and Belarus for participation in competitions on the territory of the European Union. This was reported by RMF24.

Appeal to EU leadership

The letter was addressed to European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In addition to Tusk, it was signed by the prime ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Latvia, as well as the president of Lithuania.

The authors of the appeal believe that the Kremlin will perceive the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to European competitions as a victory. In their view, this would also mean the gradual acceptance of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

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Proposals on visa rules

European leaders propose enshrining common rules in the EU's visa guidelines. They noted that amending the Visa Code would take time and therefore called for urgent action. They plan to present their position at the upcoming European Union summit at the end of the week.

Initiatives within sanctions

On the eve, Ursula von der Leyen presented the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia. Among the proposed restrictions is a ban on participation in sporting events on EU territory by Russian teams and athletes competing under the Russian flag.

Brussels also proposes banning the display of official Russian symbols, limiting the flow of funds from Russian sponsors to European sports and cultural organizations, and barring Russians from governing bodies of European sports federations. For the sanctions to enter into force, they must be unanimously approved by all EU member states.

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