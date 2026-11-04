Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, during a joint press conference with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, advised U.S. President Donald Trump not to overuse the veto as a means of governing. This was reported by RMF24.

Tusk's comment on the U.S. elections

Tusk commented on the preliminary results of the U.S. congressional elections. According to RMF24, President Trump's Republican Party lost its majority in both chambers of Congress to the Democratic Party.

The Polish prime minister stated that democracy had won in America and expressed hope that this would stabilize the situation in the region. He also stressed that Trump remains the U.S. president.

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Drawing on his own experience in Poland, Tusk noted that a veto is the last thing that can help good politics. He named the closest possible alliance with the United States, a more realistic and security-focused policy for Europe, as well as arming and developing the Polish army, as the Polish government's priorities.

Trump's statements and Babiš's forecast

As RMF24 reports, Trump said he would accept the election results and congratulated the Democrats. At the same time, he announced his intention to veto their proposals.

Babiš, for his part, suggested that until the end of Trump's term, the Democrats would block his legislative plans in Congress. In the Czech prime minister's view, this could lead to a certain paralysis of American politics.

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