Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following the European Council summit in Brussels, stated that Poland will not repeat the mistakes of other European countries in migration policy and will not pay for them. He wrote this on X, RMF24 reports.

Statement on migration policy

According to Tusk, Poland is pursuing its own policy on migration and asylum. The prime minister stated that the country's authorities are firmly protecting the border from illegal migration, not accepting applications and deporting people who violate Polish law.

“Poland will not repeat the mistakes made by other European countries and will not pay for them,” the head of the Polish government wrote. He also stressed that on security issues, the Polish authorities will act “without compromise.”

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Meetings in Brussels

Tusk stated that he conveyed this position to European leaders in Brussels. During the visit, he met with the leaders of the Visegrad Group countries and also took part in meetings of the Friends of Cohesion group, the Northern Nine format and the European People’s Party.

The Polish prime minister also held a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the invitation of the prime ministers of Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands, Tusk took part in an informal meeting on migration and later in a working session of the European Council.

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