In Sweden, parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén has tasked acting Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson with attempting to form a new government. He has been given one week for negotiations to establish a majority government, The Local Sweden reports.

Parliamentary balance

Kristersson has led a caretaker government since his right-wing bloc was defeated in the parliamentary elections on September 13. The centre-left opposition bloc won 176 seats in parliament, while Kristersson’s right-wing bloc, which includes the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, holds 173 seats.

The four parties of the centre-left bloc have already tried several times to agree on forming a government but failed to reach a result. Kristersson himself acknowledged that creating a majority would be difficult, as the distribution of seats in parliament has not changed.

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Previous attempts

Earlier, lawmakers rejected the candidacy of Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist for prime minister. Before the vote, she told the speaker that she had been unable to form a government involving left-wing and right-wing parties.

Political differences are preventing both blocs from securing the necessary support. Although the centre-left parties together hold a majority, the Centre Party refuses to cooperate with the socialist Left Party. At the same time, the Left Party insists that it will support a left-wing government only if it is part of it.

The vote on Thand Ringqvist was the second vote on a prime ministerial candidate. On October 15, lawmakers also rejected the candidacy of Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson. The parliamentary speaker may put up to four prime ministerial candidates to a vote, after which new elections must be called.

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