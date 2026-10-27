Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed skepticism about the prospects of a phone call between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre with Vladimir Putin.

He stated that previous contacts between European leaders and Russia had not yielded significant results.

According to Kristersson, Russia’s actions on the ground do not indicate a desire for peace. He emphasized that, in his view, Moscow seeks subjugation rather than a peaceful resolution.

The Swedish prime minister stressed that peace must be achieved on Ukraine’s terms.

Earlier, Stubb and Støre reported having a phone conversation with Putin on October 27. According to the Finnish president, the discussion was frank and businesslike. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the contact.

Source: SVT Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre following their talks with Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine. Earlier, Zelenskyy assessed the prospects for new peace talks with Russia. Prior to this, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov stated that talks on resolving the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia. Ushakov also stated that Russia, the U.S., and China have begun preparing for a trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping. According to Putin’s aide, Moscow, Washington, and Beijing are reportedly already ready to hold the meeting.

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