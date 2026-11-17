In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the government had decided to freeze gas prices for individual consumers and households. The price will be kept at 197.29 zlotys per megawatt-hour, RMF24 reports.

Gas price for households

Tusk announced the decision ahead of a meeting of the Council of Ministers. According to him, gas prices have been rising systematically due to the war and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

The prime minister noted that gas on the European exchange currently costs about 100 euros, or more than 450 zlotys per megawatt-hour. He called this the highest price in more than a year.

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Electricity prices

Tusk also announced the continuation of the “Ceny Paliw Niżej” program. In addition, according to him, the government will continue working on the issue of electricity prices so that Poles can avoid a price shock in late autumn and winter.

As RMF24 writes, the Sejm began a three-day sitting that day, while a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Tusk took place around noon.

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