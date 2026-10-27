Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that after the government meeting, information may emerge that Poland has been chosen as the location for a European service center for PAC-3 interceptor missiles used by Patriot systems. According to him, Poland competed for this project, including with Germany.

As RMF24 reports, the center would service missiles used by NATO countries: carrying out maintenance, inspections and supporting their readiness. Missile production would not be among the facility's functions.

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A project involving NATO countries

Lockheed Martin produces PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems. The United States, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden are participating in the project's development. In July, during the NATO summit in Ankara, the parties signed an agreement to study the possibility of establishing such a center.

Significance for Polish defense

For Warsaw, the project is of strategic importance, as Patriot is one of the components of the Wisła air defense program. Poland purchased eight Patriot batteries and PAC-3 MSE missiles. Locating the service center in the country could reduce missile maintenance time, strengthen supply security and provide Polish industry with capabilities to support them.

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