Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has decided to grant an additional payment to police officer Łukasz Szeń, who, together with his partner, evacuated 17 people from a burning residential building in Chorzów. Interia reports on the decision by the head of government.

Tusk said on social media platform X that Szeń led 17 people out of the fire-engulfed building and paid for it with his own health. According to the prime minister, additional financial support will be provided from the prime minister’s pool. The amount of the payment has not been specified.

Fire in Chorzów

The fire occurred in August 2025 on Morcinka Street in Chorzów. At the time of the call, Szeń was on duty and arrived at the scene with his partner, Patryk. The flames were spreading quickly, and some residents remained in their apartments: one woman was cut off from the exit, while another was locked inside her home.

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The police officers began the evacuation without waiting for reinforcements to arrive. In total, they led 17 people out of the building. One man died in the fire, while his partner, according to the outlet, escaped by jumping from a second-floor window.

Police officer’s health condition

Szeń himself left the scene in an ambulance. At first, doctors expected that symptoms in the form of uncontrolled muscle movements would pass, but two months after the fire he was diagnosed with Lance–Adams syndrome, a rare and incurable brain disorder caused by a lack of oxygen.

In August 2026, a medical commission found the police officer completely unfit for further service. In a conversation with Wirtualna Polska, Szeń also said that he was experiencing trauma after the fire and was awaiting a decision on a disability pension, which is granted by the pension authority of Poland’s Interior Ministry.

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